Video World Erdoğan slams Western media for fabricating anti-Türkiye news
05.27.2023 10:08
Erdoğan slams Western media for fabricating anti-Türkiye news

Speaking exclusively to A News, Turkish Presıdent Recep Tayyip Erdoğan evaluated the political agenda ahead of the second round of presıdentıal elections on May 28. "Western media has channelled all their attention to us. They are more interested in the elections in Türkiye than in their own country. But they always create fake news. Of course, we are aware of what has been done. We are aware of which goal they serve. These are the steps they took jointly with the FETO extensions there. We have known this ambivalent attitude for a long time and we do not respect those who broadcast in this way," Erdoğan stressed in his comments.
