TÜRKIYES MERVE DIZDAR WINS BEST ACTRESS AT CANNES

Türkiye's Merve Dizdar won best actress at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday for "About Dry Grasses", the latest from festival favourite Nuri Bilge Ceylan.

She thanked especially the people who she worked with.

The film focuses on a dejected schoolteacher frustrated with his life in a remote Anatolian village.

Shot in Ceylan's visually arresting style, it looks at teacher-pupil relations and the roots of political engagement.

Ceylan previously won the Palme d'Or for "Winter Sleep", among multiple awards he has received over the years at the Cannes Film Festival.