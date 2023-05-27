Dutch police arrest hundreds of climate protesters in The Hague

Dutch police arrested several hundred climate activists on Saturday in The Hague after protesters blocked a motorway that runs near the seat of the Dutch government.



More than 3,000 people joined the protest, according to estimates.



The group Extinction Rebellion had called for the demonstration to protest against the Dutch government's climate and energy policy. It decried the government's allocation of subsidies to fossil fuel companies.



It was the seventh time that climate activists had sought to block the A12 motorway not far from the Binnenhof in The Hague, which is home to both the Dutch parliament and the offices of the prime minister.



Officials intervened earlier this time than in previous Extinction Rebellion protest actions. The Hague's city administration had previously warned demonstrators that blocking the motorway was strictly prohibited.



Extinction Rebellion is a global protest movement which originated in the United Kingdom. The group uses nonviolent civil disobedience methods to advocate for more effective action against climate change.



