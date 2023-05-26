Peru’s Congress declares Mexican president ‘persona non grata’

Peru's Congress voted Thursday to declare Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador "persona non grata" for his repeated comments on the country's internal affairs.

The declaration was approved by the Foreign Relations Committee with 65 votes in favor, 40 against and two abstentions.

Conservative lawmaker Maria del Carmen Alva pointed out that Lopez Obrador's statements are a "violation of the principle of non-interference" in the internal affairs of other countries.

"The Peruvian people do not accept acts of interference and meddling in our sovereignty," said Alva.

The Mexican leader has openly supported ousted President Pedro Castillo, who was removed by Congress after he tried to dissolve the legislative body in December 2022. Hours later, Vice President Dina Boluarte was sworn in as Peru's new leader.

Lopez Obrador has been frequently critical of President Boluarte, calling her an "usurper," "spurious" and "illegitimate."

Boluarte announced a few days ago her refusal to cede the rotating presidency of the Pacific Alliance to him.

The members of the trade bloc are Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru, and the countries rotate its pro tempore presidency on an annual basis.

The Mexican president said at a press conference that he was "grateful" for having been declared persona non grata.

"Thank you very much. Thank you very much for declaring me 'persona non grata,' because I would feel bad if those legislators and the lady who holds power gave me an award or applauded me. Maybe it would make me ashamed, I would feel very bad," he said.

Lopez Obrador has become the second president to be declared persona non grata by the Boluarte government after Colombian President Gustavo Petro, which prevents them from setting foot on Peruvian soil.