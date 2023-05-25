News World Russia expels five more Swedish diplomats

Russia expels five more Swedish diplomats

DPA WORLD Published May 25,2023 Subscribe

Russian President Vladimir Putin (AFP File Photo)

Russia is expelling five Swedish diplomats and the Swedish consulate general in St Petersburg will have to cease operations as of September 1, Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.



Swedish ambassador Malena Mård was informed of the expulsion and the measures were in response to the expulsion of five Russian diplomats in Sweden at the end of April, the ministry said.



Moscow said the expulsion of its diplomats was an "openly hostile step on the part of Stockholm" that further strained the two countries' bilateral relationship. There was an "anti-Russian campaign" in Sweden, it added.



The Swedish government said it regretted the Russian move as the diplomats were engaged in normal diplomatic activities in Russia. The consulate general in St Petersburg was a driving force in the interpersonal cooperation between Russia and Sweden, said Foreign Minister Tobias Billström.



Billström also said the decision confirms Russia's actions lead to further international isolation of the country.



German ambassador Géza Andreas von Geyr and his Danish colleague Jakob Henningsen were also summoned to the Foreign Ministry to discuss the delayed investigation into the explosions at the Nordstream I and II pipelines in the Baltic Sea in 2022.



Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, relations between Russia and the Western states have deteriorated and both sides have expelled diplomats several times since then.























