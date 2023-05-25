President Erdoğan says Türkiye, Syria, Iran and Russia hold talks on return of refugees

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday answered the questions addressed to him by the journalists in the live broadcast program he attended.



''Currently, Türkiye, Russia, Iran and the Syrian regime are holding quadrilateral talks. I believe that with these talks, our Syrian brothers and sisters will return to their own lands. Nearly 600 thousand refugees have returned, and this will accelerate as we succeed in our fight against terrorism.'' Erdoğan said.



''We are currently implementing a strategy of destroying terrorism from its core. But Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and his allies say, 'We will take our steps in northern Syria'. Their aim is different.'' Erdoğan added.



President Erdoğan continued his speech by saying: ''Kılıçdaroğlu and his associates are instrumental in the operations carried out to collapse the Turkish economy.''






















