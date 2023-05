Türkiye kicks off housing project to resettle refugees in northern Syria

"Syrian refugees living in Türkiye will settle in the houses... as part of a dignified, voluntary safe return," Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said Wednesday at the launch of the project, according to private Turkish news agency IHA. He said that "240,000 houses will be built" in the region, expressing hope that the project would be completed in three years, IHA added.

