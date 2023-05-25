Gazprom denies reports of takeover of Türkiye’s national gas firm

Participants walk in front of a large screen displaying the logo of Russia's energy giant Gazprom during the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum (SPIGF) in Saint Petersburg on September 15, 2022. (AFP File Photo)

Russian energy company Gazprom on Thursday denied Turkish media reports that it was in negotiation to acquire the Turkish Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAŞ).

"The information disseminated in a number of Turkish media about alleged negotiations or intentions regarding the transfer of the Turkish company BOTAŞ to Gazprom's management is completely untrue," the Russian gas giant said in a statement.

BOTAŞ also refuted the allegations, saying that "the report about the sale or transfer of BOTAŞ, Türkiye's leading public institution in the energy sector, to any country or company, including Gazprom, are baseless."