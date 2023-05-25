Istanbul to host Champions League final activity on June 8-11

Istanbul is set to host the 2023 Champions Festival, a significant activity associated with the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Champions League final. Taking place from June 8 to June 11, the festival will be held at Yenikapi Festival Park, located in Istanbul, the host city for the UEFA Champions League Final. This exciting event will offer a wide range of football-related entertainment, live music performances, and giveaways.

Published 25.05.2023 12:49 Share This Album





Subscribe