Alleged hacking claims: China accuses U.S. and allies of waging 'disinformation' campaign

In a recent development, China has been accused by the United States and its allies of engaging in a "disinformation campaign." The accusation follows a statement from Washington, its Western partners, and Microsoft, asserting that Chinese hackers with state sponsorship successfully infiltrated crucial infrastructure networks in the United States.

Published May 25,2023
China accused the United States and its allies of waging a "disinformation campaign" Thursday, after Washington, its Western partners and Microsoft said state-sponsored Chinese hackers had infiltrated critical US infrastructure networks.

"This is an extremely unprofessional report with a missing chain of evidence, this is just scissors-and-paste work," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said, claiming the allegations were "a collective disinformation campaign of the Five Eyes coalition countries".