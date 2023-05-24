Moldovan president announces operation of new border crossing with Romania

Moldovan President Maia Sandu announced that a new border crossing with neighboring Romania became operational.

A statement Tuesday by the Moldovan presidency noted that Sandu said a pontoon bridge was built between Leova and the town of Bumbata in Moldova and Romania, respectively.

Sandu said the bridge above the Prut River was built in eight months. "We will build even more bridges to be closer to Romania and the EU," she said.

Moldovan Interior Minister Ana Revenco said during an interview with local television March 22 that Moldova and Romania will launch a joint border control at the Albita-Leuseni checkpoint.

Revenco said the Leova-Bumbata checkpoint would open in the spring, expressing that it would ensure accelerated traffic at the border.

Moldova, a former Soviet republic, is a candidate for EU membership after having applied to join the bloc in March 2022. It was given EU candidacy status last June.