Turkish, Russian foreign ministers discuss Syria talks: Sources

The Turkish foreign minister and his Russian counterpart on Wednesday discussed the recent quadripartite meeting on Syria, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The sources did not share further information about the phone call between Mevlut Cavusoglu and Sergey Lavrov.

Cavusoglu, Lavrov, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and Syria's Faisal Mekdad met in Moscow on May 10 to exchange views on normalizing relations between Türkiye and Syria, and to discuss counter terrorism, political process and humanitarian matters including the voluntary, safe and dignified return of Syrians.

Last December, the defense ministers and intelligence chiefs of Türkiye, Russia, and the Syrian regime met in Moscow and agreed to continue tripartite meetings to ensure stability in Syria and the wider region.

Syria has been mired in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests.