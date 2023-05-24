Ice museum in eastern Türkiye welcomes visitors in all seasons

The Ice Museum in eastern Erzurum province in Türkeye's hosts domestic and foreign visitors at -5 degrees Celsius (23 Fahrenheit) in all seasons. The Ata Ice Museum, which was established three years ago, is the only one in Türkiye. It offers various works of ice art and it has hosted more than 100,000 visitors since it opened. Coordinator Mustafa Bulat told Anadolu that the museum opened to visitors in 2020 with ice sculptures, solo and group exhibitions. 'We make works of art out of ice. Erzurum is a winter tourism center and the museum integrates with Erzurum's identity. The air of the museum is -5 degrees Celsius in summer and winter,' he said. Noting that it also carries out projects for children, he said they enjoy sliding down an ice slide. 'Visitors from Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Europe and Turkic republics like here very much. Thousands of people come from all parts of Türkiye,' he added.