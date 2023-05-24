 Contact Us

Ice museum in eastern Türkiye welcomes visitors in all seasons

The Ata Ice Museum, which was established three years ago, is the only one in Türkiye.

Anadolu Agency / Life
Published 24.05.2023 22:25
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 11
The Ice Museum in eastern Erzurum province in Türkeye's hosts domestic and foreign visitors at -5 degrees Celsius (23 Fahrenheit) in all seasons.
Off Turkish coast, relics of sunken French warship offer thrilling diving experience
Johnny Depp: Stories on me 'horrifically written fiction'
Britney Spears' husband criticizes 'disturbing' FOX-aired documentary about her
The 'ecological bridges' of the United States
Canola fields in Istanbul paint city center in yellow