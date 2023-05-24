7 power project workers killed in Kashmir road accident

Seven persons were killed after a vehicle carrying workers of a power project rolled down a hill in the Kishtwar district of Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir region on Wednesday, police said.

The vehicle carrying local workers was on its way to the Pakal Dul Hydro Electric Project site in the remote Dacchan area of the Kishtwar district when the accident occurred in the early morning.

"The vehicle rolled down into the 300-foot (91-meter) deep gorge, killing seven laborers on the spot and injuring two others. The injured were sent to the district hospital Kishtwar," said Kishtwar District Administrator Devansh Yadav.

According to the police, the driver of the vehicle lost control while negotiating a blind curve.

The Pakal Dul Hydro Electric Project is a 1000 MW power station under construction in Jammu and Kashmir-a joint venture developed by the Indian power corporation and the regional government at a cost of $1.91 billion.