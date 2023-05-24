48 Democrats in Congress sign open letter supporting Israeli protesters

Forty-eight Democrats in the US House of Representatives issued an open letter Wednesday that urged Israelis to continue protesting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's proposed judicial overhaul.

"We proudly stand with you, the Israeli non-violent, pro-democracy movement, as you fight to preserve Israel's democratic character and ensure that the rule of law prevails," wrote lawmakers led by Jamie Raskin from Maryland and Anna G. Eshoo of California.

"While we confront challenges to our democracy at home, we admire the fortitude you have shown in facing down efforts to erode Israeli democracy. We share your belief that a strong, vibrant democracy with an independent judiciary is essential to Israel's future success and the success of the U.S.-Israel relationship," it said.

House Democrats shared deep concerns that the overal will "corrode Israel's democratic character and, in doing so, strain the critical relationship between Israel and the United States".

"The undermining of the Israeli judiciary's independence is likely to threaten the civil liberties and religious freedom of all residents of Israel, including Israel's Palestinian Arab citizens," said the letter.

They also argued that weakening the Supreme Court will render the Israeli judiciary unable to constrain further entrenchment of the occupation of the West Bank.

"Not only will this lead to devastating consequences for Palestinian civilians, it is also likely to exacerbate tensions in the region, further undermine the viability of a two-state solution, and jeopardize the progress made by the Abraham Accords," it said.

The letter came as Netanyahu on reaffirmed his intention Wednesday to continue with the judicial reform plan, which he froze amid nationwide protests and criticism from the opposition.

The judicial reform plan, announced Jan. 5by Israeli Minister of Justice Yariv Levin, is viewed by the opposition as a power grab in favor of executive authority.

