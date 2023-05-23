Turkish community wants German authorities to probe, explain attack on mosque by PKK terror group

Turkish community demanded German authorities probe and explain an attack on a mosque by the supporters of the PKK terror organization.

A mosque in the northwestern city of Bad Bentheim was vandalized by supporters of the PKK terror organization, authorities reported on Monday.

The assailants wrote various slogans on the walls of the Bad Bentheim mosque, which is run by the Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs (DITIB).

Hakki Gumuskusak, the chairman of the mosque association, told Anadolu that the attack was committed by the supporters of the PKK terror group on Saturday.

He described the attack as "unacceptable" and added: "Our contact with the police is good. We want the assailant or assailants to be found. What was their aim? They should not be allowed to undermine our peace here."

Gumuskusak also said that their association, which has been active for 17 years, was never subjected to such attacks.

Bad Bentheim police launched an investigation but handled the matter as "damage to the property via graffiti."

In recent years, numerous mosques have been targeted by the followers of the PKK terror organization. However, only a few incidents have resulted in the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators.

The PKK, classified as an "ethno-nationalist" terrorist organization by the EU's law enforcement agency Europol, has been banned in Germany since 1993. However, it remains active in the country with nearly 14,500 followers among the Kurdish immigrant population.

Turkey has long urged its NATO ally Germany to take stronger action against the PKK, emphasizing that the terrorist group utilizes the country as a platform for recruitment, propaganda, and fundraising activities.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people.