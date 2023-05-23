Russia says intercepted two US military jets over Baltic

Russia said Tuesday it had scrambled a Su-27 fighter jet to "prevent violations of the state border" by two US Air Force strategic bombers flying over the Baltic Sea.

"After removing the foreign military aircraft from the Russian state border, the Russian fighter went back to its air base," the Russian defence ministry said.

The two aircraft were B-1 strategic bomber belonging to the US Air Force.

The army prevented the violation of the border, according to the statement.

The ministry added, "the flight of the Russian fighter was carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace."

This is the latest in a series of similar incidents.

Just over a week ago Russia said d two aircraft, one German and one French, were intercepted attempting to "violate" its airspace.

Mid-April, Russia dispatched a fighter jet to escort a German naval aircraft over the Baltic Sea.

In March, an American drone crashed after colliding with a Russian jet over the Black Sea.

Russia's defence ministry said it had scrambled jets after detecting a US drone over the Black Sea, but denied causing the crash, saying the aircraft had lost control.