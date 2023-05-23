Turkish cuisine promoted in Paris as part of Turkish Cuisine Week

Turkish cuisine was promoted Monday in France as part of the country's Turkish Cuisine Week. The event was held at FERRANDI Paris, an internationally-recognized school of culinary arts, and attended by Turkish diplomats and chefs as well as students. The chefs also shared tips on the preparation and cooking process of Hatay delicacies with the students. Türkiye has been promoting its local dishes at a series of events held across the country and around the world during Turkish Cuisine Week, which was held last year for the first time. Taking place from May 21-27, it introduces Türkiye's rich gastronomic culture to a broad audience at home and abroad through the representations of the Republic of Türkiye. Meals prepared with creative presentations by Turkiye's world-famous cooks will be offered to visitors in various countries.