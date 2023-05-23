Saudi Arabia reiterates support for UN efforts for solution in Yemen

Saudi Arabia reiterated its support on Tuesday for UN envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg's efforts for a comprehensive political solution in war-torn Yemen.

Saudi Arabian Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz reaffirmed his country's "support for the UN envoy's efforts to reach a comprehensive and sustainable political solution to the Yemeni crisis," according to Saudi state news agency, SPA.

His remarks came during a meeting with the head of Yemen's internationally-recognized government, Rashad al-Alimi, in Riyadh.

Al-Alimi praised steps taken by the Kingdom in the economy and development to alleviate the suffering of Yemenis, citing the "important role" of Yemen's northern neighbor in achieving a cease-fire and reviving the political process supervised by the UN.

The Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen have been in control of the nation's capital, Sana'a, and other regions since September 2014.

Coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia have been supporting the Yemeni government against the Houthis since March 2015.

Yemenis are hopeful for a resolution to the crisis and conflicts following an April 6 agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia, which marked the resumption of relations after seven years.



