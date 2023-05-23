 Contact Us

Turkish defense giant successfully tests ballistic missile Tayfun

The second test fire of Türkiye's domestic ballistic missile Tayfun was successfully carried out from Rize-Artvin Airport.

Turkish missile producer Roketsan on Tuesday successfully tested the short-range ballistic missile Tayfun (Typhoon) in the country's Black Sea province Rize.
