Turkish defense giant successfully tests ballistic missile Tayfun

Turkish missile producer Roketsan on Tuesday successfully tested the short-range ballistic missile Tayfun (Typhoon) in the country's Black Sea province Rize. Ismail Demir, the head of Türkiye's Defense Presidency, congratulated the team involved in the project. Tayfun is Türkiye's longest-range missile so far. The firm previously tested the missile in October 2022, when it hit a target from 560 kilometers (some 348 miles) away. Ballistic missiles, which are of great importance for the battlefield, are generally launched from sea/submarine to land or from land to land. Once ignited, it follows a parabolic trajectory and travels out into space, often beyond the atmosphere's boundary. Afterwards, it re-enters orbit and heads towards its targets with the high speed they have achieved due to gravity. Ballistic missiles are very difficult to destroy because of the speed they gain after entering the atmosphere. Few countries, especially the U.S. and Russia, have anti-ballistic missile technology. There is currently no missile equivalent to Tayfun in the inventory of the Turkish Armed Forces. An SRBM-class missile is of strategic importance, especially in terms of Türkiye's deterrence towards the Western and Eastern regions.