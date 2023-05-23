Investigation under way after two men die in microlight crash

Investigators are examining the wreckage of a microlight aircraft that crashed in south-western Germany on Sunday, killing the two people on board.



The remains of the small plane were to be recovered later on Monday from the crash scene, an inaccessible shore area of a quarry pond near Linkenheim-Hochstetten in the state of Baden-Württemberg, the police said.



The microlight aircraft with two pilots, aged 44 and 58, on board took off from Rheinstetten airfield at around 7 pm (1700 GMT) on Sunday evening and should have landed there again at around 8:30 pm.



The Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation must now establish exactly why the aircraft crashed. The police are also looking for witnesses.

