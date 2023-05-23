DRONE STRIKES, FIGHTING IN RUSSIAS UKRAINE BORDER REGION

Several drones struck Russia's border region of Belgorod overnight, where fighting was ongoing a day after an armed group infiltrated the area from Ukraine, the local governor said on Tuesday.

The drones struck houses and a government building but did not result in casualties or deaths, Vyacheslav Gladkov, Belgorod governor, wrote on Telegram.

On Monday Russia said its troops were battling a "sabotage" group that entered the region from Ukraine and introduced an "anti-terror regime" in Belgorod, a first since the start of Moscow's offensive in Ukraine in February 2022.

Gladkov said on Tuesday that the anti-terror operation was continuing.

"Law enforcement forces are doing everything necessary," he wrote.

Since the start of the war, the Belgorod region has been repeatedly shelled in attacks that have killed dozens of people and its main city was struck in April by a Russian fighter jet that accidentally dropped ammunition over it.