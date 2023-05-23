China calls on U.S. to not pass its debt crisis onto the world

China on Tuesday called on the U.S. to work on its debt crisis and "not pass it onto" the world.

Mao Ning, China's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, however, urged Washington to adopt "responsible fiscal and monetary policies," the Chinese daily Global Times reported.

The U.S. is faced with a looming default deadline as negotiations across the political divide in Washington continue over raising the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, or the amount the U.S. is legally allowed to borrow.

U.S. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Monday held a "productive" meeting at the White House to discuss the debt limit, but no agreement was reached ahead of the June 1 deadline set by the U.S. Treasury.

Meanwhile, Mao criticized Washington for what Beijing called an "unreasonable crackdown" on the Chinese social media app TikTok.

Urging Washington to "respect the market economy and fair competition rules," Mao said the U.S. should "stop the unreasonable crackdown on foreign firms, and provide an open, fair, and non-discriminatory business environment."