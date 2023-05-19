Russia claims radioactive cloud moving toward Western Europe

A Russian top official claimed on Friday that a radioactive cloud is moving toward Western Europe, and that an increased radioactivity was detected in Poland.

Speaking at a meeting in Russia's northwestern city of Syktyvkar, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolay Patrushev said the cloud formed after the Russian military struck a load of ammunition with depleted uranium, supplied by the UK to Ukraine.

Commenting on the arrival of US President Joe Biden for the G-7 summit to Japan's city of Hiroshima, Patrushev recalled that one of the stated goals of the visit is "to help Ukraine."

"They have already 'helped' Ukraine, (the US) put pressure on their satellites and supplied depleted uranium ammunition. Their (ammunition) destruction led to the 'departure' of a radioactive cloud towards Western Europe. An increase in radiation has already been recorded in Poland," Patrushev warned.

The UK announced in late March that it will supply Ukraine with depleted uranium ammunition, a decision which was met with criticism from Russia.

Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesman for the UN secretary-general, expressed concerns over the UK's decision, saying: "You have seen the concerns we've expressed over the years about any use of depleted uranium given the consequences of such usage. And those would apply to anyone who provides such armament."