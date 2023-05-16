Former Audi boss admits role in diesel emissions scandal

Rupert Stadler, former CEO of German car manufacturer Audi, sits in a room of the regional court in Munich, southern Germany, on May 16, 2023. (AFP)

German carmaker Audi's former boss on Tuesday admitted his role in the diesel emissions scandal.

Rupert Stadler told a court in Munich that he had the opportunity to intervene, but failed to do so, and expressed regret for the wrongdoing.

He made the confession as part of a deal between the defense attorneys and the prosecution that would give him a suspended sentence.

The 60-year-old will also have to pay a €1.1 million ($1.2 million) fine.

Stadler has become the first former Volkswagen (VW) group board member to confess in court falsified emissions values for diesel cars.

The Volkswagen group, which comprises 10 brands including Audi, was accused of manipulating the engines of diesel vehicles to cheat on emission tests.

According to prosecutors, Stadler was aware of the manipulation in 2016, but did not intervene, and allowed the sale of those diesel vehicles until 2018.