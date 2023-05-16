Turkish Presidential Spokesperson: Second round will be easier for us

Türkiye's Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın made statements regarding the agenda in A Haber live broadcast. Stating that the second round will be easier, Kalın said, "I don't think the vote gap will close."

"The second round will be easier for us. The difference is clearly evident. I don't think the gap will be closed. 5 points difference. There is a difference of almost 2.5 million votes. It doesn't seem likely to close. As we keep our own votes, new ones will be added in the second round."

"For several reasons, 49.5% of the Turkish nation voted for our president, for the environment of trust and stability to continue," he said.

"It is seen that this support will continue within the framework of the perspective of the century of Türkiye."