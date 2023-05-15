Ex-NATO chief Rasmussen in favour of Ukraine joining defence alliance

Former NATO secretary-general Anders Fogh Rasmussen has spoken out in support of Ukraine's bid to join the Western defence alliance.



"No ifs, no buts: Ukraine must join NATO and the European Union," Rasmussen said on Monday at a democracy summit he organized in Copenhagen.



"Ukraine has developed considerable military capabilities and would strengthen NATO as a member," said a paper presented by Rasmussen at the summit.



In its "seven point plan for Ukraine to win the war and secure a sustainable peace," Rasmussen's organization, the Alliance of Democracies foundation, calls on Ukraine's Western partners to prioritise Ukraine's accession to NATO and the EU.



"The war has shown that there will always be instability and the threat of Russian attack as long as Ukraine is outside Euro-Atlantic structures," it continued.



"Sustainable peace can only become a reality if Ukraine is firmly within these structures."



A clear and credible EU accession process will also accelerate reforms in Ukraine and strengthen its democratic foundation, according to the plan.



More than one year since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, there is no time frame yet for the country's accession to NATO. Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg recently indirectly ruled out Ukrainian accession in times of war.



Since last summer, the country has officially been a candidate for EU membership; however, the 27 EU member states still have to decide unanimously on negotiations.



Ukraine hopes to start EU accession negotiations this year.



