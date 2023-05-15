Kazakh leader congratulates President Erdoğan over election results

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has congratulated his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over Sunday's parliamentary and presidential election results.

In a Monday phone call with Erdoğan, Tokayev said he hopes the election results benefit the Turkish people, said Türkiye's Communications Directorate in a statement.

From Sunday's election results, Erdoğan's People's Alliance seems poised to win a majority in parliament, while the presidential race is headed to a second-round runoff on May 28, though Erdoğan took the lead in round one.

Erdoğan, the joint candidate for the People's Alliance, and his closest competitor Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) chair and joint candidate for the six-party opposition Nation Alliance, will face off in round two.

Millions of voters went to the polls on Sunday to elect the country's president and members of its 600-seat parliament.