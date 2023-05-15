US TO JOIN COUNCIL OF EUROPES BID TO REGISTER WAR REPARATIONS FOR UKRAINE

US to join Council of Europe's bid to register war reparations for Ukraine

The US announced Monday that it will join the Council of Europe's "Register of Damage Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation" in Ukraine as a founding associate member.

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution in November 2022 calling for the establishment of ''an international mechanism for reparation for damage, loss or injury'' arising from Russia's ''wrongful acts'' against Ukraine.

Members of the Council of Europe are gathering in Reykjavik, Iceland on May 16-17.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas Greenfield will join the meeting in Reykjavik, said the US mission to the UN.

"Establishing a Register of Damage to document claims of damage from Russia's brutal war is a critical step in this effort. Together with the Council of Europe, we stand with Ukraine," said the mission said in a release.

"In establishing such a register, the Council of Europe is taking an important step to hold Russia to account for its war of aggression. The United States plans to provide funding, working with Congress, to support the Register," it added.

Based in Strasbourg, France, the 46-nation Council of Europe was established in 1949 to promote human rights, democracy, and the rule of law.















