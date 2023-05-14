Zelensky meets president Steinmeier at start of Germany visit

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday met his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier, on his first trip to Germany since Russia's invasion.

Zelensky signed the guestbook at the Bellevue Palace, before heading into talks with Steinmeier. He is expected to meet Chancellor Olaf Scholz later Sunday.

The two leaders were scheduled to hold talks along with four advisors each. Steinmeier's role is largely ceremonial, while Zelensky holds executive powers as well as being head of state.



Later in the day, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was to welcome the Ukrainian leader with military honours at the chancellery to hold one-on-one talks, followed by further discussions with a few officials present.



A press conference has also been scheduled.



Also on Sunday, Zelensky and the Ukrainian people are to receive the Charlemagne Prize for services to European unity at a ceremony in Aachen in the west of the country.



Scholz is to speak the eulogy. Other speakers include European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. Scholz and Zelensky are expected to fly to Aachen from Berlin together.



Steinmeier visited Zelensky in Kiev at the end of October, following a difficult period in relations between the two countries resulting from Steinmeier's advocacy of pro-Russian policies during his time as foreign minister.



In April last year, Steinmeier was forced to withdraw from a visit along with the presidents of Poland and the Baltic republics after Kiev indicated that he was not welcome.



Kiev saw Steinmeier as failing to heed warnings regarding Russia from Eastern European countries, particularly with regard to German reliance on Russian energy imports.



Steinmeier and Zelensky spoke by phone in May 2022 in an attempt to clear the air, and Steinmeier visited Kiev at the end of October.