A Russian Su-34 fighter jet crashed on Saturday in the southern Bryansk region near the border with Ukraine, according to media reports.

"The Su-34 crashed near the Ukrainian border. The fate of those on board is being found out," the state-run TASS news agency said with a link to the emergency services.

It added that the circumstances of the crash are being investigated.

Earlier today a Mi-8 military helicopter also crashed in the Bryansk region, killing two pilots aboard.