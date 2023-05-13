News Diplomacy Zelensky calls on Pope Francis to condemn Russian crimes in Ukraine

"I'm grateful for his personal attention to the tragedy of millions of Ukrainians/ "I spoke about tens of thousands of deported children. In addition, I asked [Pope Francis] to condemn Russian crimes in Ukraine. Because there can be no equality between the victim and the aggressor," Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

