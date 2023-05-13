News
Zelensky calls on Pope Francis to condemn Russian crimes in Ukraine
Published May 13,2023
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on Pope Francis to more clearly condemn Russia, following a meeting with the pontiff in the Vatican.
"I'm grateful for his personal attention to the tragedy of millions of Ukrainians," Zelensky wrote on Twitter. "I spoke about tens of thousands of deported children."
"In addition, I asked [Pope Francis] to condemn Russian crimes in Ukraine. Because there can be no equality between the victim and the aggressor."
Francis has repeatedly drawn criticism from the Ukrainian side since the Russian invasion last year as he tried to avoid directly addressing or condemning the warring parties.