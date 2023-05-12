US approves $8.5B sale of helicopters, related equipment to Germany

Germany has been granted approval for a potential Foreign Military Sale by the US State Department which includes CH-47F Chinook helicopters and related equipment with an approximate value of $8.5 billion, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said Thursday.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by improving the security of a NATO ally which is an important force for political and economic stability in Europe," the DSCA said in a statement.

"The proposed sale will improve Germany's heavy lift capability. Germany intends to use this enhanced capability to strengthen its homeland defense and deter regional threats," it added.

The statement noted that the sale of the equipment will not change the basic military balance in the region.

The DSCA provided the necessary notification to Congress, according to the statement.

















