Russian soldiers repel 26 attacks by Ukrainian forces in Soledar city of Bakhmut

Ukrainian servicemen of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade 'Edelweiss' are seen at a position in a front line, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, near the town of Soledar, Donetsk region, Ukraine May 6, 2023. (REUTERS File Photo)

Russian soldiers repulsed 26 attacks by Ukraine's armed forces overnight, involving over 1,000 troops and 40 tanks near the city of Soledar in Bakhmut Raion (district), the country's Defense Ministry claimed on Friday.

The offensives were conducted on Thursday night, all attacks were repelled, and the Ukrainian army was unable to breach Russian defensive lines, the ministry's spokesman Igor Konashenkov said at a press conference in Moscow.

"The units of the armed forces of Ukraine launched 26 attacks, in which more than 1,000 servicemen, up to 40 tanks, as well as other military and special equipment were involved. All attacks were repelled," he said.

On Thursday night, some media reports claimed that Ukraine launched its long-anticipated counter-offensive.

However, the spokesman denied these reports, describing what occurred as "combat recon missions."