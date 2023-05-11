Russian court fines Google over LGBT propaganda videos

 Contact Us
Published May 11,2023
A court in Russia on Thursday fined Google 3 million rubles (about $40,000) for failing to delete YouTube videos that contained LGBT propaganda.

The lawsuit, filed by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor), was heard at a magistrate's court in the capital Moscow.

The court found Google guilty of violating a Russian law that prohibits LGBT propaganda and imposed a fine.

This is not the first time Google has been fined for such a violation, as it was previously fined 7.2 million rubles in 2021 for similar reasons.