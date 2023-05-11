EU foreign policy chief urges immediate cease-fire between Israel, Palestine

The EU foreign policy chief on Thursday urged for an immediate cease-fire between Israel and Palestine.

"We urge an immediate comprehensive ceasefire which will end Israeli military operations in Gaza and current rocket firing against Israel, which is unacceptable. International humanitarian law must be respected," Josep Borrell said in a statement.

"The European Union is deeply concerned by the grave escalation of violence in recent days in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory," he added.

He said the EU is alarmed by the recent round of violence and the deteriorating security situation in the occupied Palestinian territories and Israel, and by on-going developments in and around Gaza, which has claimed unacceptable civilian casualties including children.

The bloc will keep collaborating with all parties in order to reestablish a political vision for two-state solution and the stability of the area, Borell said.

At least 28 Palestinians were killed and 93 others injured in a series of Israeli airstrikes, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza. Leaders of Islamic Jihad group were among those killed in the attacks.

The Israeli army said its airstrikes on Gaza were part of its Operation Shield and Arrow in response to rocket fire from the territory.