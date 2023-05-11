Tunisian journalists commemorate Shireen Abu Akleh on anniversary of killing

Tunisian journalists on Thursday staged a demonstration to commemorate Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot in the head while reporting on an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on May 11 last year.

They gathered on the call by National Syndicate of Tunisian Journalists in Tunis to remember the veteran journalist known for her fearless reporting.

The journalists chanted slogans such as "Resistance, no bargaining," "No to normalization," "No to Zionist interests on Arab lands," and carried banners calling for justice on the first anniversary of her killing.

Mohammed Yasin al-Jalasi, head of the union, said Shireen's killing took aim at "Palestine and the voice of truth."

He said their syndicate and Tunisian media are in solidarity with the Palestinian people, adding that some international circles are trying to protect Shireen's "murderers," making efforts to ensure that her murder goes unpunished.

An Israeli military report released in September said it was "not possible to unequivocally determine the source of the gunfire," but admitted there was "a high possibility" that Shireen was "accidentally hit" by Israeli soldiers.

Over the past year, her family has been trying to heal from the harrowing personal tragedy, and seek justice.