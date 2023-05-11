GERMANYS SCHOLZ SAYS PARIS CLIMATE COMMITMENTS CAN STILL BE MET

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz believes that the targets Germany and other nations signed up to in the Paris climate agreement can be kept. "I think we must have the ambition to do everything we can to make it happen," Scholz said at the Youth Policy Days event in Berlin on Thursday.



He said that "curling up in a corner, pulling a big scarf over our heads and crying" was not an alternative. To the specific question of whether the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement could still be achieved, the Chancellor answered "yes."



The countries that signed the Paris Climate Agreement committed to keeping global warming well below two degrees compared to pre-industrial levels, but if possible to stop it at 1.5 degrees.



The chancellor said that an unbelievable pace would be needed to really achieve this. "I tried to work it out once," Scholz said. "We have to manage to build 40 football fields of solar plants per day. We have to build thousands of kilometres of power lines." This, he said, is the only way to fully embrace electromobility.



In addition to many questions about climate change, the young people at the event were also concerned about issues such as mental health, integration, inclusion and the school system.



There are many things that can be improved and developed further, Scholz replied. "For example, I was always a very unathletic student. I only found out when I was 40 that I enjoy running. And at 50, that I would like to row. Maybe I could have found out when I was 16."



"Many people have a talent that is sometimes not recognised. But there is no solution to all problems; there are still many school subjects where something has to be done," the chancellor added.



