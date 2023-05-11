Bosnia discovers remains of 3 more Srebrenica genocide victims

The remains of three more people killed during the Srebrenica genocide in the 1992-1995 war were discovered in Bosnia and Herzegovina on Thursday.

Bone remains of the victims were discovered in the city of Srebrenica near the Bratunac Municipality.

The Institute of Missing Persons has said that the remains were discovered in three different locations and have been transported to the city of Tuzla for identification and legal procedures.

Excavations were followed by the Prosecutor's Office upon the request of the Bosnia and Herzegovina Court.

More than 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys were killed after Bosnian Serb forces attacked the UN "safe area" of Srebrenica in July 1995, despite the presence of Dutch troops tasked with acting as international peacekeepers.

Hundreds of Bosniak families are still searching for missing people as a large number of victims were thrown into mass graves around the country during the 1992-1995 Bosnian War.