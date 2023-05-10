UN chief condemns 'unacceptable' civilian losses in Gaza

UN chief Antonio Guterres demanded an immediate end to the "unacceptable" civilian loss of life Wednesday, including children and women, in the Gaza Strip amid rising tensions in Palestinian territories.

Guterres is following with "deep concern" the latest developments in Gaza, ongoing escalation and risk of further loss of life, UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a statement.

At least 21 Palestinians were killed and 64 injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

"Israel must abide by its obligations under international humanitarian law, including the proportional use of force and taking all feasible precautions to spare civilians and civilian objects in the conduct of military operations," said Haq. "The Secretary-General also condemns the indiscriminate launching of rockets from Gaza into Israel, which violates international humanitarian law and puts at risk both Palestinian and Israeli civilians."

Guterres urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint and to work to immediately stop hostilities.

The Israeli army said airstrikes on Gaza were part of Operation Shield and Arrow in response to rocket fire from Gaza following the death last week of a Palestinian who was on a hunger strike in an Israeli prison.