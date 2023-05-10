Ukrainian planning for offensive is under way, says German army chief

Ukraine is moving forward with preparations for an offensive against Russian invaders, Germany's head of the armed forces Carsten Breuer told dpa after returning from a visit to the embattled nation.



"It was explained to me how the front line battle is being conducted. The ground is still boggy and wet. In places, large puddles cover the fields. The conditions for a full-scale offensive have not been met in recent weeks," Breuer said.



"However, it has become clear to me in all discussions that planning for the Ukrainian offensive is underway," he added.



Breuer, Germany's highest-ranking soldier, met Ukrainian army chief Valery Zaluzhny and Ukrainian Defence Minister Olexiy Resnikov during his trip last week.



Breuer learned about the tactical performance of Germany's military assistance to Ukraine, including modern anti-aircraft systems, self-propelled howitzers and also the Leopard 2 main battle tank, now being used in combat.



He first travelled to Poland before heading to Ukraine for two days. Later, he said support for Ukraine was "at the forefront."



Breuer said, "I haven't witnessed any war fatigue, but an almost already irrepressible will not only to finish this war, but to win it."