Palestinian death toll from Israeli strikes on Gaza rises to 21

Palestinian death toll from Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip has risen to 21, according to the Health Ministry on Wednesday.



A ministry statement said that 64 Palestinians were also injured in the attacks.



Three leaders of Islamic Jihad group, their wives and children were among those killed in the attacks.



The Israeli army said the airstrikes were part of its Operation Shield and Arrow in response to rocket fire from Gaza following the death of a Palestinian hunger striker in an Israeli prison last week.



According to Palestinian figures, at least 130 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of this year. Nineteen Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.