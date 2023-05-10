News World Shell wins Supreme Court fight with landowners over 2011 oil spill

Shell wins Supreme Court fight with landowners over 2011 oil spill

DPA WORLD Published May 11,2023 Subscribe

Shell has won a Supreme Court fight in London with landowners after an oil spill off Nigeria more than a decade ago.



Supreme Court justices heard how there had been a six-hour leak from an oil field off the Nigerian coast in December 2011.



Nigerian landowners sued Shell and alleged that oil had migrated to the Atlantic shoreline where it had a "devastating impact."



A High Court judge had ruled that "nuisance alleged" could not "constitute a continuing nuisance."



Court of Appeal judges had dismissed an appeal and Supreme Court justices have rejected another appeal.



Five justices outlined their decision on the latest round of litigation in a ruling published on Wednesday after a Supreme Court hearing in London.



