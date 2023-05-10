Israeli warplanes strike house in Gaza amid tension

Israeli fighter jets struck two houses in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday amid rising tensions in the Palestinian territories.



A house in Khan Hounis and another in Beit Lahiya in southern and northern Gaza were totally destroyed in the strikes, according to an Anadolu correspondent.



No injuries were reported in the attacks.



Islamic Jihad group, for its part, warned Israel of consequences of striking houses in Gaza.



"We warn the (Israeli) enemy that the policy of striking houses will be confronted with shelling Tel Aviv and Israel's depth," the group said in a statement.



At least 21 Palestinians were killed and 64 others injured in a series of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, according to the Health Ministry. Three leaders of Islamic Jihad group, their wives and children were among those killed in the attacks.



The Israeli army said its airstrikes on Gaza were part of its Operation Shield and Arrow in response to rocket fire from Gaza following the death of a Palestinian hunger striker in an Israeli prison last week.



According to Palestinian figures, at least 130 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of this year. Nineteen Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.



