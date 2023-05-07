More than 25,000 lightning strikes recorded in France in the last 24 hours

According to the Twitter account of the French Hurricane and Storm Observatory Keraunos more than 25,000 lightning strikes were detected in the last 24 hours, during the stormy weather conditions that started yesterday afternoon.

Thus, lightning struck an average of 1041 times per hour in these regions. Due to the stormy weather, heavy hailstorms occurred in the east of the country.

On the other hand, many images reflecting the moments of lightning strikes in different parts of the country were shared on social media.

The French press also reported that due to bad weather conditions, an orange alert level, which is the medium level, was passed in 69 regions.

The French Meteorological Administration warned on Thursday that there will be strong storms and precipitation in many regions in the country in the coming days.

Although it rains from time to time, France is among the main countries in Europe with the driest period.