Russia steps up fight for Bakhmut, hopes to capture it soon, says Ukraine general

Russia has intensified shelling of Bakhmut hoping to take it by Tuesday, Ukraine's top general in charge of the defence of the besieged city said late on Sunday, vowing to do everything to prevent it.

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Ukrainian commander of ground forces, said that Russian forces increased the intensity of shelling with heavy weapons of the city, began to use more advanced equipment and are regrouping troops.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

"Today, it is important to make decisions as quickly as possible and predict the actions of the enemy," Syrskyi said on his Telegram channel after what he said was a visit to the troops along the Bakhmut frontline.

"The Russians still hope to capture the city by May 9. Our task is to prevent this."

May 9 is the Victory Day holiday in Russia marking the anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany.