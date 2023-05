Erdoğan addresses millions at Great Istanbul Meeting, saying: Anti-Türkiye bloc will get response on May 14

As a part of the campaign for presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan delivered a speech to a great number of Turkish citizens gathered for the "Great Istanbul Meeting" at Atatürk Airport Nation's Garden on Sunday.

Agencies and A News / Turkey Published 07.05.2023 17:46





