Death toll in DR Congo from floods, landslides rises to 300: Official

The death toll from floods and landslides in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has risen to 300, an official said Sunday.

"Deaths from floods and landslides continue to increase and 300 bodies have now been recovered," said Thomas Bakenga, the administrator of Kalehe territory in South Kivu province, where the affected areas are located.

On Saturday, 270 bodies had been recovered.

Bakenga said burials of victims in the two most affected villages began yesterday. He said that so far, 142 bodies have been buried in Bushushu village and 132 in Nyamukubi village while 26 are yet to be buried.

Hundreds of people were injured and a team of doctors has arrived to care for them, he said, adding that residents, humanitarian organizations and local authorities continue to plead for emergency assistance for the injured and the affected families.

Heavy rains fell on Thursday and Friday in Kalehe, causing the Cibira/Cabondo and Nyamukubi rivers to overflow, which led to flooding in villages and the destruction of homes as well as landslides.