UKRAINIAN PREMIER, UK FOREIGN SECRETARY DISCUSS UKRAINES RECONSTRUCTION

A view shows a building heavily damaged by a Russian missile strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region Ukraine May 5, 2023. (REUTERS Photo)

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly met Friday to discuss the reconstruction of Ukraine.

"We discussed rapid recovery, private sector involvement in Ukraine's reconstruction and implementing reforms as priorities for #UkraineRecoveryConference in London in June," Shmyhal wrote on Twitter.

The International Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2023) will be held by UK and Ukraine on June 21-22 in London.

The conference will focus on "mobilising international support for Ukraine's economic and social stabilisation and recovery from the effects of war, including through emergency assistance for immediate needs and financing private sector participation in the reconstruction process."

Shmyhal earlier met UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and the two exchanged views on coordinating "the necessary steps to further strengthen Ukraine's defence capabilities."

Along with Wallace, Shmyhal and Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska, visited Ukrainian soldiers who are being trained in the UK.

He said almost 15,000 soldiers have already been trained in the UK and thanked the government for its support of Ukraine.