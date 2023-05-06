News Motorsport Perez takes pole in Miami as Leclerc spin thwarts Verstappen

DPA MOTORSPORT Published May 07,2023 Subscribe

Red Bull's Sergio Perez seized pole position for Sunday's Miami Formula One Grand Prix after a late spin by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc destroyed world champion Max Verstappen's plans.



Standings leader Verstappen will start from ninth on the grid after taking a risk and waiting too long to set a meaningful lap.



Leclerc pushed too hard trying to set a quick lap with less than 2 minutes left on the clock, bringing out the red flag which ended qualifying and ruined the chance for Red Bull's Verstappen to rise up from ninth.



Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso was second quickest, with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz third and his team-mate Leclerc forced to start from seventh on Sunday.



Mercedes' seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton flopped and qualified 13th.





